Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for ALNY Earnings

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.24) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.91 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALNY. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.61.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $278.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.56. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $304.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64.

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $422,148.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,357.86. This trade represents a 8.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,372 shares of company stock worth $5,634,205. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,209,000 after acquiring an additional 66,928 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,889,000 after buying an additional 63,385 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 286,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,464,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

