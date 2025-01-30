130,727 Shares in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Acquired by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 130,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETHA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,847,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,308,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,150,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,129,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Performance

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF stock opened at $23.79 on Thursday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47.

