132,013 Shares in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Purchased by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.44% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 3,268.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 417,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 405,290 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 282,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 47,934 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 72,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SEIX opened at $23.97 on Thursday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90.

About Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

Further Reading

