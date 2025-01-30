20,000 Shares in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Acquired by Abel Hall LLC

Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SILA. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $22,303,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,010,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,599,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,547,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $8,100,000.
Sila Realty Trust Stock Down 2.7 %
NYSE SILA opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $26.75.
Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sila Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.
Sila Realty Trust Profile
Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.
