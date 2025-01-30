2,994 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Baring Financial LLC

Baring Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,864,000 after buying an additional 64,002 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $73.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.90.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

