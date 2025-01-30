37,174 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 15,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

