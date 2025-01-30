4,000 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Purchased by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $2,274,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 168,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 45,359 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 329,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 181,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Exelon Stock Down 0.6 %

EXC stock opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

