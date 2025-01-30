43,560 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 43,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $435,856,000 after buying an additional 737,726 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 194.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 32,260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 13.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $543,979,000 after purchasing an additional 573,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cooper Companies by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after purchasing an additional 110,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of COO stock opened at $98.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.76 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.