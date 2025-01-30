500 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Purchased by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,833,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,660,000 after buying an additional 282,194 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 705,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,839,000 after buying an additional 157,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 67.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 658,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,333,000 after buying an additional 264,756 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $86.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.44. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $71.97 and a 12 month high of $143.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $79.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.95.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $255,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,296.64. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

