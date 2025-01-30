5,592 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Welltower by 37.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Welltower by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $135.08 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.40 and a 12-month high of $140.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 88.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WELL. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Welltower from $190.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

