76,968 Shares in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Acquired by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.61% of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 24,226 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.

Get ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF alerts:

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Price Performance

BATS HYHG opened at $66.17 on Thursday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $70.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average is $64.99.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Cuts Dividend

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.