9,380 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Crews Bank & Trust

Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $183,842,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 57,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 619,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,487,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $175.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.24 and a one year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.