AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIR. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in AAR by 27.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of AAR by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 84,459 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AAR by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 31.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR stock opened at $68.41 on Thursday. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.71 and a 52-week high of $76.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.32 and a beta of 1.61.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.47 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 128,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total transaction of $8,573,786.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,144,356.80. This trade represents a 27.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 17,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,153,147.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,383.58. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,793 shares of company stock worth $12,538,396 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

