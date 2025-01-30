AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Up 0.5 %

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

