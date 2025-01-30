AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
