AbbVie (ABBV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.98 per share and revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AbbVie to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AbbVie Price Performance
ABBV opened at $175.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.97. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $207.32. The firm has a market cap of $309.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
