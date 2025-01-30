Abel Hall LLC Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Abel Hall LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in ASML by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in ASML by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $712.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $645.45 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $715.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $778.53. The company has a market cap of $280.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $946.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

