Abel Hall LLC Makes New Investment in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,880,000 after purchasing an additional 45,949 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,279,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,492,000 after acquiring an additional 480,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,019,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,612,000 after acquiring an additional 223,110 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth $37,500,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 47.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,021,000 after purchasing an additional 548,777 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Delek US Stock Performance

Delek US stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $33.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.26. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

