abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 1518924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,703,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,657,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,086 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $25,415,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $20,710,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after buying an additional 706,134 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

