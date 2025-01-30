ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

ACNB has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. ACNB has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ACNB to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

ACNB stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $359.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.66. ACNB has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $50.72.

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). ACNB had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, analysts forecast that ACNB will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACNB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on ACNB in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

