Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.31, but opened at $18.02. Adient shares last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 305,276 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADNT. StockNews.com cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adient from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.16.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Conklin sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $232,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,537.25. This represents a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Adient by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 309,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $1,670,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 209,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

