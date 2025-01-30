Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42, Zacks reports. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.100-6.300 EPS.
Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,027. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.08. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $103.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education
In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $361,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,857.01. The trade was a 25.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.
