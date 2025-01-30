Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.45 and last traded at $101.44, with a volume of 507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.08.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.48 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,857.01. The trade was a 25.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth $2,530,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

