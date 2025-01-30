Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $474,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 119,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,351,000 after buying an additional 50,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. UBS Group cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.86.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $117.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.80 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.72, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

