Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). In a filing disclosed on January 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Advanced Micro Devices stock on January 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DG TRUST” account.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) on 1/21/2025.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.8 %

AMD opened at $117.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.80 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815,305 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,056 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after buying an additional 1,580,035 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after buying an additional 1,565,083 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

