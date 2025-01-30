Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$38.80 and last traded at C$38.85, with a volume of 104632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ag Growth International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ATB Capital lowered Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$79.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$72.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.25.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.83. The company has a market cap of C$733.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.40). Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 2.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 6.5761006 earnings per share for the current year.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

