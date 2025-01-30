AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. AGF Management traded as high as C$11.50 and last traded at C$11.44, with a volume of 37947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.23.
AGF.B has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.46.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGF Management
Insider Buying and Selling at AGF Management
AGF Management Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$730.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73.
About AGF Management
AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AGF Management
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- How Value Investors Find Undervalued Stocks and Build Wealth
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Is Tonix Pharmaceuticals the Next Biotech Breakout?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- DeepSeek Dip: Is the Nuclear Energy Sell-Off a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.