AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, an increase of 295.4% from the December 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AGM Group Stock Down 0.4 %

AGM Group stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. AGM Group has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGM Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of AGM Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

