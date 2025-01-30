AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AI Transportation Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AITR opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. AI Transportation Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Institutional Trading of AI Transportation Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AI Transportation Acquisition by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 362,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 126,322 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 255,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AI Transportation Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AI Transportation Acquisition

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

