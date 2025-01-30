Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Air China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIRYY remained flat at $13.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 443. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. Air China has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Get Air China alerts:

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Air China had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air China will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.