Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Shares Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 300,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,039,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Airship AI in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35.

In other Airship AI news, CTO Yanda Ma sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,400. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark E. Scott sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,000 shares of company stock valued at $721,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AISP. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airship AI in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Airship AI by 1,982.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 26,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 70.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Airship AI by 54.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

