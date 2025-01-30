Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Timothy Rolph Sells 31,250 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Rolph sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,742,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,237 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,117.49. This trade represents a 15.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Rolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Timothy Rolph sold 4,818 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $148,924.38.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKRO opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKRO. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

