Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARE. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $95.98 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $94.35 and a 1 year high of $130.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.95%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

