Allen Capital Group LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,124,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 18,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $221.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.