Allen Capital Group LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,735 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,927 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.52.

Starbucks Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $108.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $110.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $143,849.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,747.36. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

