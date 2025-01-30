Allen Capital Group LLC Purchases 740 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 457.5% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 203.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,709.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.35.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $129.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.59. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $134.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.