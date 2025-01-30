Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CFO Russell E. Hutchinson Acquires 19,100 Shares

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,002,235.25. This trade represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $38.95 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Raymond James raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ally Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 26,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 153.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

