Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Short Interest Update

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:AOSL traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 49,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,698. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 2.48.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AOSL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 31,004 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $1,525,706.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,261.75. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $43,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,880. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,124 shares of company stock worth $2,500,685 over the last three months. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 867.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 123,093 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $8,389,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

