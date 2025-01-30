Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.92. 116,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 504,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Alphamin Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.27. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alphamin Resources had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphamin Resources Corp. will post 0.1272534 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

