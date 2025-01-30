Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Short Interest Update

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the December 31st total of 322,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Alphawave IP Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AWEVF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.70. 63,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,966. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. Alphawave IP Group has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.62.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc develops and sells connectivity solutions in North America, China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers silicon IP solutions, chiplets, custom silicon, and connectivity products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, data storage, and solid-state storage markets.

