Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Short Interest Update

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the December 31st total of 322,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Alphawave IP Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AWEVF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.70. 63,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,966. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. Alphawave IP Group has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.62.
Alphawave IP Group Company Profile
