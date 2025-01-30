Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. Altria Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.220-5.370 EPS.
Altria Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MO traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.42. 9,597,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,471,137. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.29. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $58.03. The company has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.92%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Altria Group
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How Value Investors Find Undervalued Stocks and Build Wealth
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is Tonix Pharmaceuticals the Next Biotech Breakout?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- DeepSeek Dip: Is the Nuclear Energy Sell-Off a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.