Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. Altria Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.220-5.370 EPS.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.42. 9,597,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,471,137. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.29. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $58.03. The company has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

