Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Up 130.7% in January

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, an increase of 130.7% from the December 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alzamend Neuro from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Alzamend Neuro Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALZN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 80,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,247. Alzamend Neuro has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.98. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alzamend Neuro will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

