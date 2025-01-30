Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

ABEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. Ambev has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0414 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Ambev by 37.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Ambev by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 34,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 23.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 21.6% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

