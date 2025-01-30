American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $98.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.55%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.