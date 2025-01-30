American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after buying an additional 40,498,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598,253 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 943.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,300,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,348 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.61.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,584.31. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,006 shares in the company, valued at $28,077,819.76. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,181,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,448,522 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $79.76 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.82, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.