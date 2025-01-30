American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Cuts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,263 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,347,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,430,000 after purchasing an additional 776,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,857,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,886,000 after buying an additional 2,829,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 20.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,751,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,957,000 after buying an additional 460,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.83. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.47 and a 52 week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.27%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.