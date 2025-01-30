American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 113 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.0% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,298,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 149.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $180.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $155.79 and a 1 year high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.