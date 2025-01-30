American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 460 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.6% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 661.8% in the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $201.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $172.34 and a 1-year high of $205.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.20. The stock has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

