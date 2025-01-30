American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Trading 5.4% Higher – Here’s Why

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.77 and last traded at $128.14. 787,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,010,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.38.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AWK

American Water Works Trading Down 1.6 %

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in American Water Works by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.