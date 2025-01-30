Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 15.99%.
Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.6 %
Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $575.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $378.05 and a fifty-two week high of $577.89. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $548.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.95.
Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on Ameriprise Financial
Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial
In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total transaction of $5,900,814.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,190.48. The trade was a 64.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total transaction of $4,882,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,701.44. This represents a 57.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Ameriprise Financial
Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ameriprise Financial
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- As China Tightens Rare Earth Exports, These 3 Stocks Are in Focus
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Rebuilding the Empire: Can Dollar General Rally in 2025?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Coinbase Gains Momentum on App Store—What It Means for the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.