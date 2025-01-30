AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,400 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the December 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmpliTech Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AmpliTech Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Free Report) by 374.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,989,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569,794 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 17.94% of AmpliTech Group worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

AmpliTech Group Price Performance

Shares of AMPG stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.89. 368,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,501. AmpliTech Group has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -1.17.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.